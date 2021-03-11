2 fake cops in Chandigarh Police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

The police have arrested Ambala resident Tejinder Singh (24) and Dera Bassi resident Kanchan (25) for allegedly impersonating as officials of the UT police near a gurdwara on April 22.

A case under Sections 120 B, 170, 171, 419, 464, 465, 466, 468 and 474 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. A naka was laid near a gurdwara in Sector 49. During checking, a Toyota Corola car being driven by a turbaned man was stopped. The person was wearing the uniform of a sub-inspector of the UT police, while a woman, sitting on the front seat, was in the uniform of a constable.

On being questioned, they showed their ID cards, but these were found fake. The fake ID cards and documents were seized from them. —