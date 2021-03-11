2 fire incidents reported

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Two minor fire incidents were reported from Maloya here today.

A fire official said a call was received around 8 pm about a fire spreading in dry leaves in an open space near Snehalaya in Maloya. He said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Earlier in the day, they received a similar call about fire engulfing dry leaves and grass in an open plot in Maloya. He said fire tenders were pressed into service to control the flames.