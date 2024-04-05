2 firemen held for cheating, got job via impersonation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Two firemen posted in Chandigarh have been arrested in a case of cheating.

The suspects have been identified as Deepak (32), who was posted at the Fire Station, Sector 32, and Bijender (25), who was posted at the Sector 17 Fire Station.

The police said two impersonators had appeared for the suspects in the recruitment exam for firemen conducted in October 2021.

The police had in August last year arrested one Satish Kumar (28), a resident of Sonepat, for impersonating in the recruitment exam of ASI in the Chandigarh Police.

During the interrogation, Satish Kumar, in his disclosure statement, had revealed that he, along with his friends — Sombir, Robin and others — had been impersonating in recruitment exams and training candidates to impersonate in the exams.

Satish also revealed that impersonators had appeared in the written exam for the posts of fireman in Chandigarh. During investigation, the records regarding the written test was obtained from the Chief Coordinator, UIAMS, Punjab University.

On examination of the record and CCTV footage, it was found that three impersonators had appeared in the exam for the candidates, namely Naveen, Deepak and Bijender, all residents of Sonepat.

On the disclosure statement of Satish and after verification of facts and documents, a case was registered against Satish, Naveen, Deepak and Bijender at the Sector 36 police station on March 3. The police said the two suspects were produced in court today, which remanded them in five-day police custody.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.