2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, July 1

Two FIRs were registered today by the Chandigarh Police under the new criminal laws. The first FIR pertained to a theft reported in the Industrial Area. Upon receiving the information, the Investigation Officer (IO) promptly visited the crime scene and documented the evidence using the e-Sakshya App, pre-installed on a tablet provided to him. This procedure aligns with Section 105 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The videos were synced to the Cloud, and the Session ID (SID) of the evidence was recorded in the case diary.

A certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhinayam was automatically generated by the app, ensuring the chain of custody. The FIR, filed under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the BNS, was registered on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) platform.

Subsequently, a CFSL expert was requested to visit the scene to comply with Section 176(3) of the BNSS.

The second FIR involved a case of assault and threat. Information was received at the Industrial Area police station regarding an injured person admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. The IO visited the hospital and recorded the statement of the injured, who reported having been restrained and assaulted by six persons, resulting in injuries. The IO visited the crime scene in Sector 30 and documented the evidence, including bloodstains, using the e-Sakshya App. The process was videographed using the app.

The videos were synced to the Cloud and the SID was recorded in the case diary. The FIR, filed under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 190, 191(2), 191(3), 351(2) and 351(3) of the BNS, was registered on the CCTNS platform.

