2 flights diverted from Delhi to Chandigarh

Mohali, April 13

As Delhi faced the onslaught of poor weather conditions, a total of 22 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to different cities. An official said two flights landed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport . Of nine flights were diverted to Jaipur, eight to Lucknow, and one each to Varanasi, Amritsar and Ahmedabad.

The Ayodhya-Delhi and Kolkata-Delhi flights landed here in the evening between 3 pm and 6.30 pm.

