2 flights diverted from Delhi to Chandigarh

Mohali, April 13
As Delhi faced the onslaught of poor weather conditions, a total of 22 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to different cities. An official said two flights landed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport . Of nine flights were diverted to Jaipur, eight to Lucknow, and one each to Varanasi, Amritsar and Ahmedabad.
The Ayodhya-Delhi and Kolkata-Delhi flights landed here in the evening between 3 pm and 6.30 pm.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran retaliation LIVE Updates: Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles
Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria k...
President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks
Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...
Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai
Two persons fire four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Ba...