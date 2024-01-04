2 from Mohali booked for immigration ‘fraud’

Abohar, January 3
A case of Rs 7.5 lakh fraud has been registered in Rajasthan’s Ramsinghpur on the directions of a court.
Rupinder Singh of Chak 67 GB village had approached the court, alleging that two persons, who run an IELTS and immigration centre in Mohali, had duped him of Rs 7.5 lakh.
Rupinder said that since he wanted to send his son, Parvinder Singh, abroad, he had talks with the duo in May 2022. They reportedly told him that a Canada visa and work permit would cost him Rs 21 lakh. According to the complainant, he paid the duo Rs 7.5 lakh in instalments of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000.
He alleged that over the past year and a half, the two suspects repeatedly assured him that his son, Parvinder, would get a call regarding his emigration to Canada. However, the duo later told him that, thanks to a diplomatic standoff between Canada and India, his son would not be able to get a visa.
According to Rupinder, when he asked them for a refund, the duo declined his request.
Police said today that, on the basis of some communication received from the court in this regard, a case has been registered under Sections 420, 406 and 120-B of the IPC, and a probe is under way.
