2 gangsters fire at cops near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, nabbed

Chandigarh, January 12

Two gangsters, including a murder accused out on bail, opened fire at a team of Operations Cell of the UT police after being intercepted on the road at the rear end of the Sukhna Lake on Thursday evening. The policemen who narrowly escaped the attack nabbed the two with illegal firearms.

The cell had received specific inputs about the two, linked to the Gagan Judge gang of Ferozepur, roaming near the lake with intent to commit a crime.

A team led by Inspector Amanjot Singh intercepted the two suspects, who were walking down the road near the Kishangarh turn.

A cop who was part of the team said: “Even before we could question the two, one of them, later identified as Dildeep Singh, alias Lassi, pulled out a pistol and opened fired at us. We narrowly missed the bullet.”

The suspect tried to fire another round, but his pistol got jammed, following which the police overpowered the two suspects. The other suspects has been identified as Shiva and both are residents of Ferozepur.

The police said a .32 pistol along with four cartridges was recovered from Dildeep, while a .315 pistol and two cartridges were found on Shiva.

The police control room were later informed about the incident and the suspects were taken to the Operations Cell.

Police investigation has revealed the suspects were planning to rob a car at gunpoint from a visitor to the lake.

The police said Dildeep was facing two cases of murder, including one in Ferozepur in 2013 and another at Kharar in 2019. He was released on bail from Patiala jail around 15 days ago. Shiva was previously involved in a case of attempted murder.

A case under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC; and 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the two at the Sector 26 police station. They will be produced in court on Friday.

