2 get one-year RI in cheque bounce case

Chandigarh, November 21
A local court has sentenced Amanpreet Singh Sodhi and Manu Dutt Bhardwaj, directors of Color 9 Productions, Mumbai, to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment in a cheque bounce case.
The complaint was filed by Kamal Tewari, former Additional Director, Cultural Affairs, Haryana, and former Chairman of Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academy.
Tewari said in 2017, he acted in a film produced by Color 9 Productions. His remuneration for 10 days of shooting was Rs 10 lakh. The accused issued a cheque dated April 27, 2017, worth Rs 3 lakh. which was returned with the remarks “payment stopped by drawer”. Despite legal notice, the accused failed to pay the amount.
