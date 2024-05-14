2 girls die in temple lintel collapse

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 13

Two girls died and one suffered injuries when the lintel at the entrance to a temple in Naneola village collapsed today.

The deceased have been identified as Manisha Devi (21) and Parvinder Kaur (22), and injured as Simran Kaur (18), all residents of a village in Patiala.

According to information, the girls were waiting for a bus when part of the lintel collapsed. Manisha and Parvinder died on the spot. Simran, who suffered injuries on the face, was taken to a community health centre where the doctors referred her to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City.

The lintel was constructed nearly two months ago. Naggal SHO Rishipal said, “Manisha, Parvinder Kaur and Simran Kaur of Punjab visited a community centre in Naneola to fill out forms related to a beauty parlour course. After submitting the forms, they sat outside the temple waiting for a bus. While two girls died on the spot, Simran was further referred to the PGI in Chandigarh.” Meanwhile, Minister of State and Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, who belongs to Naneola village, condoled the loss of lives in the mishap.

