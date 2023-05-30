2 govt high schools upgraded in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 29

The government high schools in Jalauli and Billa villages have been upgraded, fulfilling the longstanding demand of residents. Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, said the demand for upgrading the government high schools in Jalauli and Billa villages had been pending for a long time.

He said, “Students will not have to travel long distances to pursue their education as schools in the two villages have been upgraded.”

He said, “Now, students will have an option to complete their studies up to Class XII in their own village school. The senior secondary classes will commence from the upcoming academic session in these schools.”

The Haryana Government has upgraded five schools in the district from Class X to Class XII. The government high schools that have now become senior secondary schools, include Government High School, Madhanwala, Government High School, Jalauli, Government High School, Billa, Government High School, Tagra Hakimpur, and Government High School, Samlehari.

The Speaker announced that an approval had been given to convert three schools in the district into Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI). He said Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Barwala, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, Panchkula, and Government High School, Mauli, would be transformed into centres of excellence.