2 Hallo Majra youths held for snatching

Chandigarh, April 1
The police arrested two youths for snatching a mobile phone and money from a Hallo Majra resident in the wee hours of Sunday.
The suspects have been identified as Deepak, alias Jungi, 21, and Kuldeep, 25, both from Hallo Majra.
In his complaint to the police, Abhishek Kumar stated that he, along with his friend Amod, was returning home around 3 am when near Niraj Shop in Hallo Majra, two unidentified, scooty-borne youths stopped them and snatched his mobile phone and Rs 4,500. They also robbed his friend of Rs 2,500 before fleeing. The complainant said they could not note down the registration number of the two-wheeler.
A case under Sections 379A, 34 and 411 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 31 police station. The police arrested the suspects and recovered the snatched mobile phone, Rs 1,000 and the scooty used in the crime.
