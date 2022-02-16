2 held for duping man of Rs 2.70 lakh in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

The UT police have arrested two persons who cheated a man of Rs 2.70 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

The suspects have identified as Puneet Aggarwal (39) and Rajesh Kumar (30), both residents of Haridwar.

One of the suspects was also duped by someone, following which he hatched a plan to recover his money from gullible people using the same modus operandi.

The complainant, Gagan Bahadur (29) a native of Nepal, who is presently residing in Gurgaon, reported that a woman, who claimed to be from Canada, befriended him. The suspect then asked him to come to Canada and made him speak with an agent who would arrange visa.

The victim contacted the person who asked him to visit Chandigarh. The suspect prepared a fake Aadhaar card in the name of Vijay Kumar to show it to the victim. The suspect took Rs2.70 lakh and passport from the victim and later fled.

The victim approached the police and a case was registered at the Sector 17 police station. Investigations revealed that Puneet had created a fake Facebook profile in the name of a woman to dupe people and Rajesh Kumar went to collect money from the victim.

The police said Puneet had last year decided to go to Canada following which he met a person named Roshan Tamang through Facebook. Roshan duped him of Rs2.75 lakh.