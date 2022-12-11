2 held for forcibly entering house, attacking man, kin

Panchkula, December 10
The police here today claimed to have arrested two persons for brutally attacking family members after forcibly entering a house.
The suspects have been identified as Deepak and Mohit Manpreet Singh, both residents of village Bir Ghaggar in district Panchkula.
A police spokesman said Praveen Kumar, a resident of Chandimandir, in his complaint to the police, stated that someone was hitting at the door of his house around 10.30 pm on October 30. When he opened the door, Deepak, along with around 10 persons, was standing outside the house. They were holding sharp weapons and sticks in their hands. He said the suspects started attacking him and his family members. When they raised an alarm, neighbours reached there. The accused fled the spot. Before fleeing, the suspects threatened to eliminate him.
A case under Sections 148, 149, 452, 323 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Chandimandir police station.
The suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them to two-day police remand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura
Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...
Retrospective on Amitabh Bachchan at Kolkata film festival; 183 movies from 42 countries to be screened
Bachchan's 1973 film 'Abhimaan', directed by Hrishikesh Mukh...