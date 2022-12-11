2 held for forcibly entering house, attacking man, kin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 10

The police here today claimed to have arrested two persons for brutally attacking family members after forcibly entering a house.

The suspects have been identified as Deepak and Mohit Manpreet Singh, both residents of village Bir Ghaggar in district Panchkula.

A police spokesman said Praveen Kumar, a resident of Chandimandir, in his complaint to the police, stated that someone was hitting at the door of his house around 10.30 pm on October 30. When he opened the door, Deepak, along with around 10 persons, was standing outside the house. They were holding sharp weapons and sticks in their hands. He said the suspects started attacking him and his family members. When they raised an alarm, neighbours reached there. The accused fled the spot. Before fleeing, the suspects threatened to eliminate him.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 452, 323 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

The suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them to two-day police remand.