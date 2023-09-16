2 held for kidnapping

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 15

The Panchkula police have arrested two Mauli Jagran locals — Gobind Chauhan and Sonu — for allegedly kidnapping a Mansa Devi resident, Sunil.

The wife of the victim claimed that she had tried to contact her husband while he was ostensibly at work, but she found out that his phone was switched off. The complainant’s father claimed that a man named Gobind had threatened Sunil a few days back. A case was registered in this regard at the MDC police station.

The police swung into action and traced the victim to Billa village, which is near Barwala, and rescued him from the spot where he had been held captive.

Both suspects were nabbed on the spot and subsequently produced in a local court, which remanded the duo to judicial custody.

