2 held for robbing cab driver in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 12
Two days after miscreants posing as passengers robbed a cab driver of his car and a mobile phone, the UT police have arrested the suspects.
The suspects had planned to take the vehicle to their native place in Bihar, but their journey was cut short as they didn’t have enough money for fuel and had to abandon the car at a filling station in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Headed to Bihar
Suspects planned to take the cab to native Chapra, Bihar. En route, they escaped without paying for fuel at 2 fillings stations, but weren’t lucky the third time and were forced to abandon car at Morababad fuel station.
Tainted past
Police said Suraj was earlier booked in two cases of snatching and three of theft at different police stations in Chandigarh.
Complainant Danish, the cabbie who had been offering services via OLA, had claimed on the intervening night of May 9 and 10, he was returning after dropping off a passenger at Behlana, when two youths standing at the Airport light point hired his cab for the ISBT, Sector 17.
Near Sectors 18 and 21, the suspects asked the driver to stop the car and one of them threatened him with a knife and robbed him of the vehicle and his mobile phone.
The complainant borrowed a passerby’s phone and informed the police. The police registered a case at the Sector 19 police station.
During the course of investigation, the suspects, identified as Suraj (22), a resident of Sector 49, and Mohammad Javed (27), a resident of Labour Colony, Industrial Area, Phase I, were nabbed near Colony No. 4 at Industrial Area. The police said the cabbie’s phone was recovered from Suraj. The car was yet to be recovered from Moradabad.
“The suspects escaped without paying for fuel at two fillings stations, but weren’t lucky the third time and were forced to leave the car at the Morababad fuel station. The staff told them to take back the car once they paid for the fuel,” said a police official.
The suspects had planned to take the vehicle to Chapra in Bihar, where they would have used it as a cab.
