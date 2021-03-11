2 held for running IPL betting racket in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Two persons have been arrested by the district crime cell of the UT police for allegedly running a betting racket during the Indian Premier League (IPL). A total of Rs 17.45 lakh has been recovered from them.

The suspects have been identified Hitesh Hans (34) and Raju Thapa (30), both residents of Sector 63.

The police claimed that they had received information that a few persons were gambling at a ground in Sector 38 and they were possessing huge cash. The police stated that the suspects had collected the money after making people bet in IPL matches. The police conducted a raid and nabbed both suspects. They recovered Rs 11.67 lakh from their possession.

While checking Hitesh’s car, the police recovered Rs 5.80 lakh. During interrogation, Hitesh disclosed that he worked for Sanjay Khurana, a resident of Sector 45, and the money kept in the car was supposed to be delivered to Sanjay.

A case under Sections 13/3/67 of the Gambling Act and Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. The suspects are on two-day police remand.