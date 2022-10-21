2 held for smuggling sedative medicines

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 20

The Crime branch of the Panchkula police has arrested two persons, including a shopkeeper, for smuggling sedative medicines. The suspects have been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a shopkeeper, and Nakul Kumar, natives of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh.

A police spokesman said a team of the Crime Branch was present at Alipur village in the Industrial Area here on October 15. Two persons on a motorcycle crossed the police vehicle at a high speed. The police team got suspicious and tried to stop the motorcyclists, following which the suspects fired shots into the air from an airgun.

After a brief chase, the police nabbed the duo and recovered 80 injections of ‘avil’, 84 vials of ‘bupine’ and 940 tablets of ‘lomotil’.

A case under Sections 323, 336 and 285 of the IPC and relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

The police sought their four-day remand. During interrogation, the duo revealed the names of two other persons, including the shopkeeper. The police arrested them from Najibabad in UP. The suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them to three-day police custody.