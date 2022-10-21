2 held for smuggling sedative medicines

Panchkula, October 20
The Crime branch of the Panchkula police has arrested two persons, including a shopkeeper, for smuggling sedative medicines. The suspects have been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a shopkeeper, and Nakul Kumar, natives of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh.
A police spokesman said a team of the Crime Branch was present at Alipur village in the Industrial Area here on October 15. Two persons on a motorcycle crossed the police vehicle at a high speed. The police team got suspicious and tried to stop the motorcyclists, following which the suspects fired shots into the air from an airgun.
After a brief chase, the police nabbed the duo and recovered 80 injections of ‘avil’, 84 vials of ‘bupine’ and 940 tablets of ‘lomotil’.
A case under Sections 323, 336 and 285 of the IPC and relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station.
The police sought their four-day remand. During interrogation, the duo revealed the names of two other persons, including the shopkeeper. The police arrested them from Najibabad in UP. The suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them to three-day police custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts
PM to launch exercise tomorrow | 21.7% positions vacant in c...
Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...
45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns
Indian-origin Sunak frontrunner | Oppn wants general electio...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference
Justifies appointment of PAU VC