2 held in arms, drugs case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 19

The police have arrested two persons under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

The suspects, identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Sector 116 Ansal API and native of Ferozepur, and Abohar native Gurpreet Singh, were nabbed near Chappar Chiri yesterday. A pistol, three rounds, 100 gm of heroin and a bike were recovered from them.

A case under the NDPS Act and Arms Act has been registered at the Balongi police station.

Gopi, 28, was living in a rented house in Mohali for about a year. Gurpreet Singh, 23, was living in a rented house at Balongi. He used to drive a hired cab and allegedly sell heroin along with Gopi.

