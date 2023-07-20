2 held in arms, drugs case

Mohali, July 19
The police have arrested two persons under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.
The suspects, identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Sector 116 Ansal API and native of Ferozepur, and Abohar native Gurpreet Singh, were nabbed near Chappar Chiri yesterday. A pistol, three rounds, 100 gm of heroin and a bike were recovered from them.
A case under the NDPS Act and Arms Act has been registered at the Balongi police station.
Gopi, 28, was living in a rented house in Mohali for about a year. Gurpreet Singh, 23, was living in a rented house at Balongi. He used to drive a hired cab and allegedly sell heroin along with Gopi.
