2 held in Baltana snatching case

Zirakpur, June 17

The police have arrested two Raipur Khurd youths — Shivraj Singh and Bhinder Singh — for their involvement in a snatching incident with an elderly woman in Baltana on June 9. A total of five stolen bikes, one scooter, one mobile phone, purse and important documents have been recovered from them. The Baltana police post in charge said the duo was produced in court today and sent to police remand for two days. He said the police are also checking their involvement in other crimes as well.

On June 9, two bike-borne youths snatched the purse of an elderly woman in Saini Vihar, Phase II, in Baltana. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The victim, who was returning home from a satsang, fell on the road as the miscreants snatched her purse and fled, causing injuries to the woman. Residents expressed their resentment at the deteriorating law and order in the area and the inability of the police to rein in the terror of snatchers in Zirakpur.

In another incident, the police arrested a youth, Rajnish Kumar, a resident of VIP Road in a case of snatching.

Police officials said two bike-borne youth had snatched the purse of a woman, adding that one of the youth was caught on the spot by passersby, while Rajnish managed to escape. He was arrested on Sunday near Chhat village. The police said a gang of about 5-6 members has been active in Zirakpur and nearby areas for some days.

