2 held in Daun Majra encounter

Mohali, December 21

The police nabbed two residents of Naraingarh in Haryana, Pradeep and Brijpal, both members of the Prince Chauhan gang, after a brief encounter at Daun Majra village near Kharar today.

The police said around 10 rounds were fired during the shootout between the cops and the gangsters.

Two pistols and one bike without registration number were seized from the site. Pradeep sustained two bullet injuries and Brijpal three in the leg.

The suspects were taken to the Phase-VI hospital. The police said they acted after a specific input about threat calls to a local property dealer. The encounter took place in an open space amid fields. Pradeep, alias Shetty, and Brijpal are the members of the Canada-based Prince Chauhan gang and both were wanted criminals, the police added.

Numerous persons had received threat calls from them in New Chandigarh, Balongi, Kharar and nearby areas.

This is the eighth instance of shootout between criminals and the police in Mohali district this year. Senior police officials and forensic teams visited the spot.

Three bike-borne youths fired three shots at the house of Kamaljit Singh Chawla, a Congress leader of Kurali, in the wee hours of December 8. Before fleeing the spot, the suspects dropped a letter in which they threatened the leader with dire consequences if he reported the matter to the police. Pradeep has two attempt-to-murder cases registered against him.

SSP Sandeep Garg said, “The duo was involved in a firing incident in Kurali. If anybody gets an extortion call, we appeal him to inform us and we will take strict action.” Mohali CIA in-charge Gursher Sandhu intercepted the duo and asked them to stop but the duo tried to flee. “When their bike was hit by police vehicle, the duo fell down and started firing. In reply, the police fired five rounds targetting the legs of the duo,” the officials said.

