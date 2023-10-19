2 held in fake NOC case

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, October 18

The police arrested two persons on Wednesday in connection with the fake NOC case.

The suspects have been identified as Roni Mohalla resident Gulshan Kumar and Suresh Kumar of Pahari Gate. After an SIT probe, as many as 77 fake NOCs purportedly issued by the Municipal Council for the registration of properties at the tehsil office between January 1 and August 31 this year were detected. Cops said the NOCs issued earlier are also being verified as part of the investigation.

Fake NOCs were submitted for the regularisation and registration of illegal constructions and encroachments, a source said, adding that a coloniser had joined the investigation

The civic bodies of Dera Bassi, Lalru and Zirakpur have launched an investigation into the matter of fake NOCs for the registration of plots, thereby causing a loss of crores to the Local Government Department over the past year and a half

Fake NOCs were submitted for the regularisation and registration of illegal constructions and encroachments, a source said, adding that a coloniser had joined the investigation.

The civic bodies of Dera Bassi, Lalru and Zirakpur have launched an investigation into the matter of fake NOCs for the registration of plots, thereby causing a loss of crores to the Local Government Department over the past year and a half.

The police have registered a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy against unidentified persons in connection with the fake NOCs allegedly issued by the Dera Bassi Municipal Council office for the registration of plots and properties at the tehsil office since the beginning of this year. A case has been registered under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC following a complaint by the Dera Bassi Municipal Council Executive Officer.

After coming to power, the AAP government had put in place a condition that no registries would take place without an NOC from a competent authority so that the plot holders were not duped. A plot owner requires an NOC for the registration of their property.

