2 held in murder attempt case in Ambala City

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 13

The Ambala police arrested two youths in connection with an attempt-to-murder case registered in Ambala City on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ankush, a resident of Naraingarh, and Sorav Kumar, a resident of Naggal in Ambala. They were produced before a court which sent them to one-day police remand.

Harshjeet Singh (22), a resident of Ambala, in his complaint to the police said he along with his friend Satnam Singh returned to city bus stand after an interview in Mohali.

“After Satnam left, my old friend Sahil met me at the bus stand. Later we had a verbal spat with Ankush who attacked me with a knife. In the meantime, Ankush’s friends Sorav, Gaurav, Sukhi and two unknown youths started scuffling with Sahil. I picked a brick in my defence and hit it in Ankush’s head, and then they all attacked me. I suffered a knife injury in my back and also a head injury. Sahil had some enmity with the accused”, he stated.

Harshjeet managed to escape and was taken to the Ambala City Civil Hospital for treatment. A video of the incident also went viral.

A case was registered against Ankush, Sorav, Gaurav and Sukhi under Sections 307, 148, 149, 323, 324, and 506 of the IPC at the Ambala City police station.