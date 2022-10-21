 2 held with 500 drug injections : The Tribune India

2 held with 500 drug injections

2 held with 500 drug injections

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police claimed to have arrested two persons and recovered 500 sedative injections from them on Thursday. The suspects have been identified as Samanjit Singh, alias Romi, a resident of Bathinda and presently residing in Sector 77, Mohali, and Davinder Kumar, alias Toti, a resident of Kalumajra district, Ambala. A police spokesman said a police team, led by Swaranjit Singh, SHO of the Phase 8-B police station, had laid a naka at the T-point in Sector 91. They signalled a car driver to stop for checking. During checking, the police recovered 250 ‘bupine’ 2 ml injections and 250 other 10 ml vials from the car. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects. TNS

Dhanas teen goes missing

Chandigarh: A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Dhanas. Victim’s father claimed his daughter went missing from EWS Colony on October 19. He searched for the victim, but couldn’t trace her, following which the police were informed. A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. Information about the girl has been shared with police of neighbouring states and efforts were on trace her. TNS

PEC Associate Prof awarded

Chandigarh: Dr Arun Kumar Singh, Associate Professor in the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department, and coordinator, Semiconductor Research Centre, a state-of-the-art research facility for semiconductor research, at Punjab Engineering College, has received the ‘Top-Cited Paper Award 2022’ from the Institute of Physics (IOP), an international professional body and learned society for physics in the UK and Ireland. The award has been presented to Dr Arun for being in the top 1 per cent of the most-cited research article published by the IOP to recognise his research capabilities in the area of development of photodetectors in the materials category. TNS

Annual Global Week concludes

Mohali: A weeklong 12th edition of Annual Global Week-2022 concluded at Chitkara University. This year, the university hosted more than 75 eminent and distinguished professors from around 40 partner universities across the world to boost extensive teaching and learning mobility engagements. The visiting professors have been delivering credit-based modules to the students, which has helped them gain a global perspective and facilitate socio-cultural immersion programmes. TNS

Badminton Assn congratulates Bedi

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) congratulated Dr Ramneek Singh Bedi, vice-president, CBA, on becoming a nominated councillor in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. CBA general secretary Surinder Mahajan, former Indian team coach, also showed gratitude to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for nominating Bedi for the welfare of the City Beautiful.

