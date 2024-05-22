2 held with 6 pistols, four live rounds

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 21

State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, arrested Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit, of Mustafabad village, Amritsar; and Sukhwant Singh of Ranigarh village, Amritsar, recovering six unlicensed weapons and four live rounds from their possession near the Rajpura bus stand on May 17.

According to police officials, the suspects went to Bakaner, Madhya Pradesh, where they met an MP-based arms smuggler and received a consignment of 6 pistols and 4 live rounds for Rs 80,000.

