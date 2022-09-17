 2 held with drugs in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

2 held with drugs in Chandigarh

A 26-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 25, was arrested near her house with 15 banned injections. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 26-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 25, was arrested near her house with 15 banned injections. Also, Yaseen Mohammad, alias Kala, of Milk Colony, Dhanas, was nabbed near the Civil Dispensary with 46.100 kg poppy husk. — TNS

Fire breaks out at Sec 45-C house

Chandigarh: A fire broke out in a Sector 45-C house on Friday. Area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said an elderly couple, who were mentally unstable, had stored garbage, which caught fire. Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Only the woman was at home at the time of the incident. — TNS

Gangsters in police remand

Mohali: A local court on Friday sent Sampat Nehra and Kali Shooter to five-day police remand in the extortion call and subsequent firing case of Sector 80-based Brew Bros microbrewery in March this year. The duo was brought to the court on production warrant under heavy police security. Two bike-borne youths had fired two gunshots at the microbrewery from the parking lot and fled the spot. Follow the incident, one of the owners got a Rs 40 lakh extortion call allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members. TNS

Guv opens exhibition

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday inaugurated the PHDCCI’s 8th Ins-Out Archibuild, an exhibition, at Parade Ground in Sector 17. The four-day exhibition is being held in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Architects, the Fire and Safety Association of India and the American Society of Heating and Air Conditioning Engineering. TNS

Delegation on study tour in UT

Chandigarh: Sumithra R Nayak, president, Town Municipal Council, Udupi, Karnataka, along with a delegation of 33 councillors and officers visited the city on Friday. The delegation was on a study tour regarding “Solid Waste Management & Best Practices of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh”. TNS

Orthopaedician honoured

Chandigarh: Ravi Gupta, a city-based orthopaedician, has been conferred the best publication research award by the Indian Arthroscopy Society in their annual conference, IASCON 22, held at Coimbatore, for his paper published in Knee Surgery Sports Traumatology Arthroscopy Journal. TNS

7-wicket win for Rose Zone

Chandigarh: Captain Shivam Bhambri’s half-century helped Rose Zone beat Bird Park Zone by seven wickets in the ongoing UTCA Men’s Senior T20 Tournament being played at the Sector 16 Cricket Ground, here. Batting first, Bird Park Zone scored 127 runs. In reply, Rose Zone achieved the target in the 19th over. In another match, Rock Zone defeated Plaza Zone by four wickets. Meanwhile, Rock Zone defeated Plaza Zone by 24 runs in the UTCA U-19 One-Day Tournament being played in Kaimbala. In another match of this tournament, Rose Zone defeated Bird Park Zone by 87 runs. TNS

Golf league from Sept 21

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Golf League will tee off from September 21 at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The six-week extravaganza will see 20 teams and 360 players competing in a league-cum-knock out format with 18 players representing each side. Each team was given 10 owner’s picks with the balance picked from the player pool during the auction held on August 24. The league will see the 20 teams split in three groups in the round robin stage with each team playing all others in their group. The top two teams from each group along with the two best-placed teams will qualify for knock-out stages which will played in the last week of October. TNS

Sharma-Gujrathi win tennis title

Chandigarh: Surinder Mohan Sharma, former Punjab DGP and CLTA vice-president, and Vinayak Gujrathi won the doubles title during the MT-400 Pattaya LDR Group Cup Tennis Tournament at Greta, Pattaya, in Thailand. In the singles event, Sharma lost in the semifinals.

