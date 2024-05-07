2 held with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 6

The police have arrested two miscreants, recovered illegal weapons from their possession and solved a kidnapping case. A team led by Inspector Nirmal Singh of the Panchkula detective staff arrested Naveen, a resident of Surajpur and Kunal, a resident of Khadak Magoli, today.

Officials said the team of detective police staff was patrolling between Surajpur and Chandimandir areas when they received a tipoff about Naveen Kumar. The officials said the informant revealed that Kumar and his associate, Kunal, possessed illegal weapons, adding that they were near the HMT colony. The police team went towards the colony and stopped their car for a check.

Upon search, the police recovered a pistol along with five live cartridges from Naveen. They recovered a country-made pistol and five live cartridges from Kunal. The police arrested them, and a case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Pinjore police station.

Inspector Nirmal Singh said both suspects were produced in court and sent on police remand for seven days. He said Naveen was involved in abducting a resident of Surajpur and demanding Rs 25 lakh as ransom. Inspector Singh said they had registered a case in the matter at the Pinjore police station. He said that apart from this, the police had already registered 10 cases of murder and robbery against him, adding that he had also spent 10 years in jail.

The inspector said Kunal was previously booked for illegal possession of weapons, adding that the suspects would be questioned to arrest others who are involved in similar crimes.

