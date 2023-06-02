2 held with knives

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 1

The crime branch has arrested two persons under the Arms Act. The arrested suspects have been identified as Raman Chadda and Shivam, both residents of Chandigarh.

Officials said a police team on patrol duty saw a car parked near Sukhomajri village. On suspicion, the team questioned the two car occupants and recovered knives from the duo. The police said a case was registered against the two suspects at the Pinjore police station. They were produced in a court which sent to judicial custody.