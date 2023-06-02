2 held with knives

Panchkula, June 1
The crime branch has arrested two persons under the Arms Act. The arrested suspects have been identified as Raman Chadda and Shivam, both residents of Chandigarh.
Officials said a police team on patrol duty saw a car parked near Sukhomajri village. On suspicion, the team questioned the two car occupants and recovered knives from the duo. The police said a case was registered against the two suspects at the Pinjore police station. They were produced in a court which sent to judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ex-CJ committee to probe Manipur violence, another panel for peace
Shah appeals for surrender of arms, says dialogue only way f...
India, Nepal agree to resolve border dispute
PM flags off cargo train from Bihar to Nepal
Khaps to meet Prez over WFI president
Mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra today to chalk out future cours...
Now, periodic table off Class X syllabi
2nd science topic to be removed by NCERT after Darwin’s theo...