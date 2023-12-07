2 held with stolen iron blocks

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, December 6

The police arrested two persons while they were allegedly trying to sell 150 kg of railway track iron blocks to a scrap dealer here today.

The suspects were identified as Daria resident Arun Kumar and Mauli Jagran resident Vinod Kumar. The blocks were stolen from a railway track near Darua, the police said.

A three-wheeler used to transport the stolen items was also recovered from the suspects. A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

