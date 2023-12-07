2 held with stolen iron blocks

Dera Bassi, December 6
The police arrested two persons while they were allegedly trying to sell 150 kg of railway track iron blocks to a scrap dealer here today.
The suspects were identified as Daria resident Arun Kumar and Mauli Jagran resident Vinod Kumar. The blocks were stolen from a railway track near Darua, the police said.
A three-wheeler used to transport the stolen items was also recovered from the suspects. A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...