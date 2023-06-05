2 Himachal-based drug suppliers among 3 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of the Chandigarh Police has arrested three persons, including a suspected drug peddler and two Himachal Pradesh-based suppliers who allegedly provided drugs to peddlers active in the tricity.

The police said Rakesh Kumar, alias Rakku (30), a resident of Nayagaon, was arrested near the Sector 1/2/3 rotary with 854 gm charas, a country made pistol and a live cartridge on May 30. A case under the NDPS Act and Arms Act was registered against the suspect at the Sector 1 police station.

He was produced in court, which remanded him in five-day police custody. During his interrogation, the suspect revealed he had purchased the contraband from Shanta Kumar (35), a resident of Kullu.

The police said investigation revealed Rakesh earlier worked as a bouncer and was in touch with a number of drug addicts. He started supplying charas to make a quick buck. Over a period, he built a wide network of customers, including students.

Rakesh had a tainted past as he was earlier arrested by the Chandigarh Police in an NDPS case. Currently, he was also involved in the used car business.

On the basis of information provided by Rakesh, the ANTF team raided a village in Mandi district of HP and nabbed Shanta, who had allegedly been supplying charas in the tricity for the past five years.

Shanta was earlier arrested under the NDPS Act by the Shimla police. Shanta was produced in court and taken on police remand. During questioning, he disclosed the name of Sham Chand (25), a resident of Kullu, from whom he sourced the drugs.

The ANTF team gathered information about Sham, who was allegedly involved in the cultivation of charas in the forest area. Subsequently, he was also arrested by the police.

How three landed in police net