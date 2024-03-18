2 houses burgled in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 17

Miscreants burgled two houses in Phase 7 yesterday afternoon and stole household items from both places. The neighbours said both houses have been locked for some time as the owners have settled abroad.

This morning, housemaids who work in other houses in the area noticed that the locks and doors on the houses were broken. The house owners were informed about it, and they contacted the area councillor, and a PCR was sent to the site.

Residents claimed unauthorised scrap dealers and rag pickers keep roaming in the area and conducting reconnaissance of the houses to be targeted.

Theft at Zirakpur’s Swastik Vihar

In Zirakpur, miscreants broke the lock of a closed house in Swastik Vihar Colony at the Zirakpur-Patiala road and stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs. In the complaint given to the police, the owner of the house, Himanshu, stated that he owns a ready-made garment shop at Sector 22, and when he came back to the house in the evening, he saw that the lock on the main door of the house was broken and all his belongings in the house were scattered. He added that thieves stole around Rs 1 lakh, two gold chains, a silver bracelet, and other jewellery from the house. The police have registered a case of theft.

