2 illegal rehab centres raided in P’kula, 37 inmates rescued

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

The CM Flying Squad raided two alleged illegal de-addiction centres in Barwala, Panchkula, and rescued 37 inmates. The action came after a nude photo of an abused inmate was received on April 27, and the CID intelligence traced him to an illegal centre in Barwala.

The centres — Ujala Foundation in Batour (Barwala) village and Helping Hand Foundation on the Rihod road (Barwala) — were operating from rented premises and had recently shifted from Patiala.

Lacked licence, registration No. Ujala Foundation in Batour and Helping Hand Foundation in Barwala were operating from rented premises & lacked valid registration number or licence

Inmates, all males aged between 18 and 25 years, were found locked in rooms with bars on doors; they complained of manhandling by staff

The inmates, all males in the age group of 18 to 25, hail from Punjab, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and nearby Kalka and Pinjore.

The raid was carried out under supervision of DSP Jagbir Singh and Assistant Drug Controller Praveen Kumar and Dr Mohit from Primary Health Centre, Barwala.

During a search at Ujala Foundation, 20 persons were found locked in rooms having bars at the main door. Jaspreet Singh, who was found at the centre, failed to produce any licence, degree or diploma required to run the centre.

Five drugs, falling under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, were seized.

The police were in the process of booking Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Patiala; along with staff members Gunwinder Singh; Rajesh Kumar, Gurnam Singh and Kulwnder Singh, all Ambala residents, under relevant sections at the Chandimandir police station, Panchkula.

At Helping Hand Foundation, 17 persons were found locked in different rooms. Harpreet Singh and Ajeet Singh, who were found at the centre, also failed to furnish any documents. An FIR was being registered against Harpreet, Ajeet and Jatin Maggu, all residents of Patiala. At both centres, inmates complained of manhandling. The inmates were taken to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, for a medical check-up. They will later be shifted to an authorised de-addiction centre.

The centres lacked a valid registration number required under the Haryana De-addiction Centres Rules, 2010, to run a de-addiction centre, nor had any licence under the Rehabilitation Act, 2013. Also, the inmates were found kept under illegal custody and were being manhandled, said a police complaint moved by Dr Mohit of PHC Barwala.