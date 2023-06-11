2 in police net for stealing taps from Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 10

The police have apprehended two persons in connection with the theft of taps from the parking and bathroom facilities of Nada Sahib Gurdwara.

The suspects were identified as Abhishek and Akash, alias Katua, both residents of Majri Chowk in Panchkula. The stolen taps were also recovered from their possession.

The incident came to light when Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Nada Sahib Gurdwara, reported the theft to the police on June 8. He informed the police that the parking and bathroom facilities at the gurdwara had been vandalised and taps were stolen. It was not the first time that such an incident had occurred, as a bicycle was earlier stolen from the gurdwara parking lot.

Acting swiftly on the information received at the Chandimandir police station, a case was registered under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police launched an investigation into the matter, leading them to the arrest of the two suspects. They were produced before a court, which remanded them in judicial custody at Ambala.