2 issued Rs 5,250 challan for using pipe in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 15
Two residents were issued Rs 5,250 challan each for washing a vehicle or watering a lawn using a pipe while 74 were served notices for overflowing watertanks or pipeline leakage in their respective houses.
If the violators failed to pay the fine, then it will be added to their water bills. In case of repeat offence, the erring residents may lose their water connection, said MC officials.
A 48-hour notice was served on residents for overflowing overhead or underground tanks and leaking pipes. If they failed to fix the leakage within the notice period, a challan of the same amount will be issued to them.
Teams of the MC today kicked off a drive that will continue till June 30. The teams will inspect areas from 5.30 am to 9 am.
Residents must use buckets for the purpose of washing vehicles or irrigating lawns in the morning. They are not supposed to fix booster pumps on the main water line, wash courtyards or irrigate lawns in the morning using pipes. However, they can use pipes in the evening.
