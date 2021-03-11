2 juveniles held for bid to run over woman with auto in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Two juvenile brothers have been apprehended by the UT police for allegedly trying to run over a woman with an auto, who had objected to her minor daughter being teased by the suspects.

The woman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, had complained to the police that one of the suspects, residing in her neighborhood, had teased her daughter while she was going for her tutions. The complainant’s daughter narrated the incident to her following which she went to the suspect’s house. She complained to his parents.

The police said the suspect, along with his three brothers, including a minor, and three other youths, went to the complainant’s house and attacked her with sharp weapons.

The police said two days after the incident, on April 30, the suspects tried to run over the complainant with an auto.

The police were informed following which a case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 341, 354, 307 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station on May 8.

The police said two suspects, brothers, had been apprehended. Meanwhile, the remaining suspects are on the run.The juveniles were sent to Juvenile Home in Sector 25.