2 kg heroin recovered on info given by jailed drug peddler

Chandigarh, April 3

Disclosures made by a drug peddler, who was brought on production warrant from Ferozepur jail by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the UT police, have led to the recovery of 2 kg of heroin. The police have seized 3.6 kg of heroin in the case so far and arrested four drug peddlers.

The ANTF had earlier arrested Lovepreet Singh, Sarpanch of Naurang Ke Sial village, Ferozepur, who is son of a former cop; Vikram Singh, alias Vicky, a music company owner; and a woman. A total of 1.6 kg heroin, three vehicles and Rs 4.5 were recovered from them.

The police said Lovepreet, who is a member of an international drug syndicate engaged in cross-border smuggling, revealed the name of a drug smuggler, Krishan Singh (27), who was lodged in Feorzepur jail. He was sentenced to 15 years in jail for possessing 11 kg of heroin.

The police brought Krishan on production warrant and managed to recover 2 kg of heroin from Amritsar on the basis of disclosures made by him.

“Krishan had introduced Lovepreet to Dogar, alias Nambardar, a smuggler based in Pakistan, who started supplying drugs to Lovepreet, through some local peddlers,” said a police official.

The consignment was delivered to Lovepreet by unknown persons and money paid to Dogar through hawala channels.

Further investigation has revealed that Krishan had come in contact with Dogar through a friend. Krishan received the delivery of drugs at isolated places near border and got it sold to local peddlers. “Krishan was operating his network from the jail with the help of mobile phones,” the police added.

The police said the heroin was supplied at a rate of Rs 1,100 per gram by smugglers from across the border, which was sold to drug addicts in Chandigarh for Rs 2,200 per gram.

