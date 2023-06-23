2 kids get stuck in lift for 20 mins

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Two kids, aged 8 and 10, were trapped in a lift for 20 minutes at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88, creating panic on Thursday evening. The police said the incident took place in the lift of C4/3 block, causing anxiety among parents and residents owing to scorching heat and humidity. The two were later rescued with the help of technicians. TNS

Sec 20 resident held for theft

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested Sector 20 resident Anil Kumar (33) in a theft case. Sector 35 resident Vishal Yadav, 18, alleged an unidentified person had stolen Rs 9,300 in cash and important documents near Doaba Sweets in Sector 21 on June 20. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station.

Woman killed in dera bassi mishap

Mohali: A 40-year-old woman was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck on the Barwala road, Dera Bassi, on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Barwala resident Raj Kumari, wife of Raj Kumar. The truck driver sped away. She was returning home from work riding pillion on a scooter when the accident took place near the Behera chowk. Passers-by noted down the registration number of the truck. TNS

Hockey players felicitated

Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh celebrated Olympic Day by honouring the players at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Harpal Singh Cheema, Cabinet Minister, Punjab, was the chief guest. He announced an award of Rs 10 lakh for Hockey Chandigarh. Karan Gilhotra, president, Hockey Chandigarh, and other officials were also present. An exhibition hockey match was played between CISF and Chandigarh Football Hockey Academy, Sector 42, said Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh. TNS