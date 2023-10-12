2 lives snuffed out in mishaps at Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 11

A hotel receptionist, who was riding pillion, died and the rider was injured when a car hit their motorcycle from behind near the Phase 1 light point around 10:15 pm on Monday.

The bike rider, Surajpal Singh, a resident of Sector 82, rushed the receptionist, Ashiana, to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The car driver sped away but Surajpal noted down its registration number and gave it to the police.

The police have registered a case of negligent driving against the car driver at the Phase 1 police station.

In another case, a 33-year-old resident of Kharar, Ankur Bansal, died during treatment after a speeding luxury car (Jaguar) hit his vehicle on the Zirakpur-Kharar road on October 6. His wife, Pallavi (31), stated that they were on their way to Kharar when a speeding car hit their vehicle from behind. Both were injured in the accident. She, however, noted down the registration number of the car and handed it to the police.

The police have registered a case of death due to negligent driving against the car driver at the Sohana station.

Pargat Singh and Jaswinder Singh, both residents of Sohana, were injured after a speeding SUV hit them on the road near Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara on Monday. Pargat Singh’s car and complainant Jaswinder Singh’s scooter were damaged in the accident.

The police have registered a case of negligent driving against car driver Armaandeep Singh, a resident of Faridkot.

