2 local hockey trainees in World Cup squad

Chandigarh, November 14

Two local trainees, Amandeep and Rohit, have been included in the Indian squad of Chandigarh Hockey Academy, currently playing under the Khelo India Scheme, for the upcoming Men’s Junior World Cup. The event is scheduled to take place in Malaysia from December 5 to 16.

Both the trainees are trained by UT Sports Department coach Gurminder Singh at the hockey stadium of the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Amandeep plays as a midfielder and Rohit is a defender. India is placed in Pool C alongside Canada, Korea and Spain. Their journey will commence on December 5 with a clash against Korea, followed by matches against Spain and Canada on December 7 and 9, respectively.

The quarterfinals are set for December 12, followed by the semifinals on December 14 and the final on December 16. In the prior edition of the tournament, India narrowly missed the podium medal. Notably, the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team’s leadership will see Uttam Singh as the captain and Araijeet Singh Hundal as the vice-captain.

The squad encompasses players including goalkeepers Mohith HS and Ranvijay Singh Yadav. Defenders Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo and Amir Ali have all earned their spots. The midfield is fortified by the presence of Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna CB, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep Singh and Aditya Singh. The forward line showcases the skills of Uttam Singh, Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, and Boby Singh Dhami. Additionally, defender Sukhvinder and midfielder Sunit Lakra have been named as replacement players for this event.

The team’s coach, CR Kumar, said, “As reigning Asian champions, the prospect of showcasing our skills on the global stage fills us with excitement. Our track record in previous junior men’s tournaments has instilled confidence in our abilities to compete at the highest level.”

