2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 17

Gunshots were fired at an advocate’s house in the Harmilap Nagar area of Baltana, Zirakpur, in the wee hours of today.

Two masked men came on a motorcycle and fired about 10 rounds, which hit the wall, gate and windowpanes of the house of Aditya Badhwar, who works as a legal adviser with a multinational company.

In his complaint to the police, Badhwar alleged that the two miscreants first came at 1.55 am. They came again five minutes later and started threatening him, besides opening fire at the house before fleeing from the scene. The complainant informed the police that one of the miscreants was wearing a turban, while the other was limping. Both miscreants had their faces covered. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras.

He alleged that his childhood friend Shivani had hired the goons to get him killed. Badhwar said he and Shivani had decided to tie the nuptial knot in 2019 as their families were known to each other and she had studied with him in school. He said Shivani’s family was constructing a house in Kalka and he had given them Rs10 lakh, but when he demanded the money back, the relationship between them became sour. She even called off the marriage plan.

The complainant stated that on October 8 last year, she had got engaged with a person in Sunam and even got a fake FIR registered against him for snatching following which he was sent to jail. Due to this, he had lost his job. He said after getting released from the jail, he lodged a complaint with the Mohali SSP.

Badhwar alleged that when he, along with his father, went to Mandi Dabwali to buy a jeep in December last year, they were attacked by Shivani’s acquaintances. An FIR was registered against the attackers at the Dhuri police station. He alleged that on January 30 this year, he received a threat on the phone from Shivani in which she demanded that he should withdraw the case and on March 13, she again threatened him, besides lodging a complaint with the Baltana police. The police, however, did not take any action in the matter.

Balwinder Singh, Baltana police post in-charge, said a case had been registered against Shivani, a resident of Kalka, and two other unidentified persons under Sections 307 of the IPC and the Arms Act. He said it was a family dispute though they were verifying it.

On March 11, two unidentified persons wearing masks had fired at “Brew Bros” in Mohali. The police are yet to crack the case.

