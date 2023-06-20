2 Mauli Jagran occupants told to vacate units within a month

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has ordered the occupants of two dwelling units - 1880 and 1881 - at Mauli Jagran to vacate the premises within one month.

The CHB had cancelled the allotment of two dwelling units in the first week of May for illegally operating a liquor vend by merging both units.

Merged 2 houses to run liquor vend The occupants had illegally merged two dwelling units and running an English wine and beer shop from the premises. The occupants had also constructed balconies on the government land. The occupants had been served show-cause notices and asked to close the liquor shop, but they failed to comply.

According to the notice issued by the Secretary, CHB, the occupants of both units have been ordered to vacate the premises within one month from the date of service of the notice.

“Now, therefore as required by the provision of Section 51, Haryana Housing Board Act, as applicable in UT, I call upon you to tender an explanation and produce evidence, if any, on June 22 and show cause within 14 days from the date of the service of this notice why proposed orders should not be made,” stated the Secretary.

The occupants had illegally merged two dwelling units and running an English wine and beer shop from the premises. The occupants had also constructed balconies on the government land. The occupants had been served show-cause notices and asked to close the liquor shop, but they failed to comply.

As per the terms of allotment, the dwelling unit cannot be used for purposes other than residence. Further, no alterations can be made without prior approval in writing of the board.

On September 6 last year, the allottees were asked to explain as to why the allotment of the dwelling units should not be cancelled.

During the inspection of the dwelling units on May 1, it was observed the occupants had not yet removed the violations. It seemed to be an unprecedented case of dwelling units being misused for operating a liquor shop.