2 members of gang arrested

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 3

Police arrested two members of the Arsh Dalla gang and recovered one pistol and four live rounds from them near Captain Chowk on Monday evening. The suspects, identified as Moga resident Mandeep Singh, alias Deepa, and Ludhiana resident Saurabh, were planning to commit a crime in the area, said the cops. The duo has been declared PO in many cases and has several cases registered against them in Moha and Ludhiana.

