2 months on, UT Health Secy Garg relieved

Chandigarh, August 21

The Administration today relieved UT Health Secretary, Vigilance Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Housing Board, Yashpal Garg, with immediate effect so as let him join the Arunachal Pradesh Government.

The relieving orders came more than two months after Garg, a 2008-batch IAS officer, was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on June 8.

