2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 12

The police have arrested two associates of gangsters, Gaurav, alias Lucky Patiyal, and Mandeep Dhaliwal, involved in the firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba at Sector 79 on February 27. The suspects have been identified as Ballo Majra resident Arshjot Singh and Block Majri resident Ranbir Singh.

In total, two pistols, three live rounds, a motorbike and an SUV have been recovered from the suspects, and a case of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and under the Arms Act was registered at Sohana on February 27.

The police said during the investigation, they found that Arshjot became acquainted with Mandeep Dhaliwal of Ferozepur in jail. Police officials added that Dhaliwal, who works with Patiyal, tasked Arshjot with getting a recce of shooters conducted in his SUV. Arshjot was arrested from near Sector 79 on March 8, and the main shooter, Ranbir, was arrested from Phase 1 on March 12. The police said Ballo Majra resident Amritpal Singh and Agra resident Feroz Khan were arrested in separate encounters.

