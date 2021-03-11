2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

After carrying out a demolition drive in nearly 40-year-old Colony No. 4, the UT Administration has asked the residents of two more slum clusters to remove their belongings from agricultural land within a week.

An official said a notice board was today put up outside Shahpur and Maloya villages, asking the residents to vacate the land immediately. Through the notice, residents of the areas have been informed that unauthorised constructions, jhuggis, etc, raised on agricultural land on the periphery of Shahpur and Maloya villages are violations of the Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act, 1952, and it is ordered to remove their materials from the site immediately, otherwise the Administration will remove the same after one week from today.

Earlier, residents of Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, Phase 1, were asked to remove their belongings within 21 days and residents of Janta Colony in Sector 25 were directed to vacate the colony within seven days.

The Administration had planned to demolish Janta Colony on May 15, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the demolition drive in the colony.

Amid tight security, the UT Administration removed nearly 2,500 illegal structures from Colony No. 4 in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on May 1. More than 2,000 police personnel and 10 executive magistrates were deputed to ensure a peaceful eviction of residents.