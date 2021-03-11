2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Occupants of agricultural land in Shahpur and Maloya villages given 7 days

2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

A notice board put up outside Maloya village.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

After carrying out a demolition drive in nearly 40-year-old Colony No. 4, the UT Administration has asked the residents of two more slum clusters to remove their belongings from agricultural land within a week.

An official said a notice board was today put up outside Shahpur and Maloya villages, asking the residents to vacate the land immediately. Through the notice, residents of the areas have been informed that unauthorised constructions, jhuggis, etc, raised on agricultural land on the periphery of Shahpur and Maloya villages are violations of the Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act, 1952, and it is ordered to remove their materials from the site immediately, otherwise the Administration will remove the same after one week from today.

Earlier, residents of Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, Phase 1, were asked to remove their belongings within 21 days and residents of Janta Colony in Sector 25 were directed to vacate the colony within seven days.

The Administration had planned to demolish Janta Colony on May 15, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the demolition drive in the colony.

Amid tight security, the UT Administration removed nearly 2,500 illegal structures from Colony No. 4 in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on May 1. More than 2,000 police personnel and 10 executive magistrates were deputed to ensure a peaceful eviction of residents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Calvin Klein trolled for hiring 'pregnant man' to promote brand on Mother's Day; clothing bland blocks them

2
Punjab

'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party

3
Haryana

Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16

4
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

5
Amritsar

Massive fire at Amritsar hospital; lucky escape for patients

6
Punjab

Wheat export ban to curb inflation and hoarding, no threat to food security: Govt

7
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu

8
Himachal

Diamond ring, cell phone and other valuables of Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh go missing from Mandi hotel

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces closure of VIP cells in Punjab jails

10
Nation

3 policemen killed in firing by poachers in MP’s Guna; CM transfers IG, announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia to kin of each martyr

Don't Miss

View All
Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Top News

Government bans wheat export to rein in food inflation

Government bans wheat export to rein in food inflation

Decision comes amid disruption in global supplies

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Peace only when rights of people protected: CJI

Peace only when rights of people protected: CJI

Lays stone of HC complex in Srinagar

Deb quits, Saha to be new Tripura CM

Deb quits, Saha to be new Tripura CM

VIP cells in all prisons to go, says Punjab CM

VIP cells in all prisons to go, says Punjab CM

Cities

View All

Fire incident at medical college in Amritsar; no loss of life

Massive fire at Amritsar hospital; lucky escape for patients

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Private traders dejected, mill owners happy over ban on wheat export

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Child killed in Dera Bassi fire

Cruelty by accused must be factored in for bail, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Panel to study structural safety of Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, flats

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Mundka fire: Building had one escape route, toll may rise with more remains found and 29 people missing

Mundka fire: Long wait for families of missing persons

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram in Jalandhar: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences: Hoshiarpur-based author Khushwant Singh

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Daughter refuses to hug woman; kids decline to live with parents

Rs 2,000-crore land allotted to school being used for commercial purposes in Ludhiana

Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat