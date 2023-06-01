2 more days of rain on cards

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Amid ongoing spell of rain, the day’s temperature remained 13.3 degrees below normal in the city today. Light rain is expected to continue for two more days, following which the sky is likely to stay clear.

The maximum temperature today further dropped to 25.9 °C, which is 13.3 notches below normal. While the minimum temperature stood at 21.8, 4.5 notches below normal. City recorded 13.4 mm rainfall between 8.30 am yesterday and 8.30 am today. Further, 4.9 mm rainfall was recorded during the day. Since March 1, city has seen 212.2 mm rainfall.