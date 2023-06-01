2 more days of rain on cards

Chandigarh, May 31
Amid ongoing spell of rain, the day’s temperature remained 13.3 degrees below normal in the city today. Light rain is expected to continue for two more days, following which the sky is likely to stay clear.
The maximum temperature today further dropped to 25.9 °C, which is 13.3 notches below normal. While the minimum temperature stood at 21.8, 4.5 notches below normal. City recorded 13.4 mm rainfall between 8.30 am yesterday and 8.30 am today. Further, 4.9 mm rainfall was recorded during the day. Since March 1, city has seen 212.2 mm rainfall.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...