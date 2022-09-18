2 more held for attack on Rajiv Colony youth

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 17

The police have arrested two more persons in case of a brutal attack on a youth near his house on July 11.

The suspects have been identified as Manu, alias Banda, and Rinku, both residents of Rajiv Colony in Sector 17, Panchkula.

In his complaint to the police, the victim, Sunil, a resident of Rajiv Colony, had stated that while he was standing in the street outside his house on July 11, a person, identified as Nipple, a resident of Indira Colony, Sector 17, approached him. Nipple asked him to come with him as he wanted to talk to him. He said when he followed him to the place, he found seven to eight boys already there and they attacked him with blunt and sharp weapons.

The complainant said when people gathered there, the youths ran away after issuing threats of killing him.

A case was registered under Sections 148, 149, 323, 324 and 506 of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station. The police said the two suspects were arrested yesterday and produced in a court today. They have been remanded in judicial custody.