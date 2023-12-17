2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 16

Two criminals, Rajpura resident Paramveer Singh, alias Prince; and Karamjit Singh of Kurukshetra, both around 25 years of age, were shot at in a police encounter on a secluded road near Saneta here this afternoon. Both were involved in more than 12 crimes.

Injured Karamjit at hospital in Mohali.

While Prince sustained two bullet injuries, Karamjit has one gunshot wound in the leg. Both were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali. The police recovered two pistols, four rounds and three empty cartridges from the spot. During the chase, the criminals fired at the official vehicle of the Mohali CIA staff in charge DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu. In retaliation, five gunshots were fired during the brief encounter, the police said. A car without a registration number was recovered from the spot.

Injured Paramveer at hospital in Mohali.

The duo were involved in multiple extortion calls in Zirakpur also. Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said, “One of the suspects had reportedly extorted money from his father by staging his own kidnapping sometimes ago. The police are verifying the incident.” An Arms Act case was registered against Paramveer at Dhakoli on November 25, 2019. A case under Sections 379B, 386, 387, 506, 307, 353, 186 of the IPC, and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sohana police station with regard to the encounter.

Paramveer has no criminal past, says father

Meanwhile, Paramveer’s father, a doctor posted at Ucha Riuna in Fatehgarh Sahib, said, “My son is missing since November 18. A missing person report has been filed in this regard at Rajpura. He has no past criminal record. He has been to Canada, the UK and Dubai in the past.”

Recent snatching cases

August 8: A youth tricks a law student and takes away her SUV near the Lakhnour T-point around 9.30 pm

Nov 27: Laptop snatched at gunpoint at Sector 82

Nov 28: A cab taken away at gunpoint

Previous encounters

Dec 13: Gangster Jassa Happowal of Nawanshahr shot at as he tries to flee from police custody at Peermuchalla

Nov 26: Three carjackers, who were on the run after robbing a doctor of his luxury car in Amritsar, open fire at the police team on their trail at Jugharnagar and escape

Nov 6: Manjeet Singh, alias Guri, held after a brief encounter on VIP Road

Nov 1: Three persons, including main shooter in Bathinda eatery owner’s murder case, held after an encounter in Baltana

Oct 12: Gangster Gagandeep Singh, alias Rajan, accused in the murder of a scrap dealer’s employee, held after a shootout in Baltana

Aug 29: A member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, Anil Bishnoi of Sirsa, nabbed after shootout near Chhat village

Feb 25: Gaurav Sharma and Tarun, accused in the case pertaining to the chopping off of Phase 1 resident Hardeep Singh Raju’s fingers on February 8, arrested after a brief encounter at Shambhu barrier

