2 nabbed for robbing Zirakpur resident at roadside of Rs 1.2 lakh, other valuables

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 2

Police have arrested two persons, who had allegedly robbed a 52-year-old bank employee of Rs 1.2 lakh and other valuable items near Mohali's Zirakpur on Friday.

Complainant Vikas Sharma was waiting to board a bus from Peerwala Chowk at Chhat light point, when he was allegedly robbed of money and other valuables by two car borne youth. The robbers made him transfer Rs 1 lakh through UPI and then took him to an ATM in Dashmesh Nagar at gunpoint, where they withdrew Rs 20,000. Before fleeing, the duo also snatched his purse, mobile phones and gold rings, leaving him in a deserted place.

After registering a case under Sections 379-B, 382, 506 & 34 of IPC & 25 of Arms Act, at Zirakpur on April 1, police identified one of the accused as Abohar resident Nitin Kumar, a history sheeter who has over five criminal cases related to snatching, attempt to murder, NDPS and illegal arms related offences. Later, his accomplice Amit Kumar was arrested from Sigma City, Zirakpur.

Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said, “A .32 calibre pistol along with 5 live rounds and a Skoda vehicle used in the crime has also been recovered from them.”

#Mohali #Zirakpur