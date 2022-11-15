2 nabbed with 10-gm heroin

Mohali: Two suspects — Jaan Nisar, a native of Srinagar, and Dilawar Singh, a resident of Kumbhra — were arrested with 10 gm heroin on November 12. A case was registered at the Phase 8 police station. They have been remanded in one-day police custody. They revealed names of three persons — Khushmanpreet Singh of Muktsar, Khushwinder Singh of Mohali, and Kulbir Singh of Chandigarh — to whom they had sold the narcotics. After counselling, the three were admitted to the Sector 66 de-addiction centre. TNS
Main burglary suspect held
Panchkula: The Sector 26 crime branch on Monday arrested the main suspect — Sonu, alias Sunny (22), a native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar — in a case of house burglaries. The police had on November 9 arrested Rajinder Rai (22) on the basis of CCTV footage. The police had recovered 10 mobiles and a laptop from his possession. Rajinder later revealed the name of the main suspect. TNS
City lads defeat Gujarat by 6 wkts
Chandigarh: The city lads recorded a six-wicket win over Gujarat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament in New Delhi. Batting first, Gujarat scored 281/8 in 50 overs with the help of PK Panchal’s 100 and Het’s 59. Jagjit Singh Sandhu (3/64) was the pick of the bowlers. In reply, Chandigarh also got off to a solid start as openers Manan Vohra (116) and Arslan Khan (54) gave a dream start to the team. Ankit Kaushik and Gaurav Puri scored unbeaten 68 and 33, respectively, to achieve the target in 49 overs.
