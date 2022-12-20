 2 nabbed with 7-kg marijuana : The Tribune India

BRIEFLY

2 nabbed with 7-kg marijuana

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police have arrested two youths with 7-kg marijuana at a checkpoint near Handesra here. The suspects, Shravan Kumar Sharma and Ambuj Sharma, are natives of Madhya Pradesh. Handesra SHO Shivdeep Singh Brar said the two had been booked under the NDPS Act. “The suspects were produced in a Dera Bassi court on Monday and remanded in one-day police custody,” he said. TNS

7-yr-old falls off roof, dies

Mohali: A seven-year-old child died after falling off the second floor of a house on the Gulabgarh Road in Dera Bassi. Victim Hrithik’s father Chhote Lal, a resident of Preet Nagar, said he lived on the first floor of a rented house with his wife and four children. The victim, youngest of the siblings, was playing on the roof where his mother was present when the incident occurred. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. TNS

Man arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 30-year-old Mohali resident for possessing 12.5-gm heroin. The suspect, identified as Subhash Kumar, was arrested near a petrol station in Sector 39. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him. TNS

White coat ceremony

Mohali: Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences observed the white coat ceremony for their second batch of first-year MBBS students on Monday. Dr Meenu Singh, Director, AIIMS-Rishikesh, Dr Akash Deep Agarwal, Joint Director of Research and Medical Education, Punjab, Dr Avnish Kumar, Director, Research and Medical Education, Punjab, Rahul Gupta, Additional Director, AIMS, Mohali, were the guests of honour. The ceremony was performed by faculty members of the institute, including Bhavneet Bharti, Director-Principal. TNS

Ambala lad now a flying officer

Ambala: Vikram Yadav (25) from Ambala Cantonment has been commissioned as a flying officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF). He was commissioned during the Combined Graduation Parade of the IAF Academy, Dundigal, near Hyderabad. His father Ajay Kumar Yadav is an ex-Army officer. TNS

3 booked for ‘Rs 17-cr fraud’

Mohali: Jaspal Singh of Desh Bhagat Memorial Trust, Tangori, has reported an alleged fraud of Rs 17 crore by Sukhwinder Singh, Gurlabh Singh and Navjot Singh, all residents of Mohali. On February 28, a settlement was reached between the two parties regarding a dispute over a Trust. The Tangori-based trust stated that the suspects had not deposited Rs 17 crore taken from the Universal Education Society in its account. A case under Sections 406 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sohana police station. Jaspal had made a complaint to the DGP, who had marked an inquiry to the SSP, Mohali. TNS

Adviser nominated chief patron

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Athletics Association has nominated Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, its chief patron. Earlier, founder president Milkha Singh was the chief patron. Harjinder Singh, president of the association, said Dharam Pal was a former 10,000m runner. This year, the Athletics Federation of India has allotted 3rd Under 23 National Athletics Championship to the association, which is scheduled to be held from October 29 to 31 next year. TNS

Dogra Dy Legal Adviser, CBI HQ

Chandigarh: PK Dogra, Senior Public Prosecutor of the CBI, Chandigarh, has been promoted as Deputy Legal Adviser (Group A) and transferred to the CBI Headquarters, Delhi, with additional charge of DLA, Bhopal Zone. Dogra had received best prosecuting officer award in 2009 from the Centre. TNS

Adda Cricket XI log victory

Chandigarh: Adda Cricket XI defeated Ram Darbar Cricket by 82 runs to win the My Country - My Love T20 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Adda Cricket XI scored 215/6 in 20 overs with the help of a fine batting by Chaandi Ram (49), Harvinder Nain (67) and Dr Luthra (37). Jagtar Singh and Vijay took two wickets each for the bowling side, while Harjinder Singh claimed one. In reply, the Ram Darbar team were bundled out for 132 runs in 19.5 overs. Luthra and Kamal claimed three wickets each. TNS

Kids’ run to be held on Dec 25

Chandigarh: The 5th Kids’ Day Run will be organised on December 25 in the categories of 5 km run (5-8 years), 3 km (5-18 years), 5 km (8-10 years), 5 km (10-12 years), 5 km (12-15 years), 5 km (15-18 years), 10 km (10-15 years) and 10 km (15-18 years).

